EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A week after potentially being on the verge of a breakthrough regarding their own destiny, the New York Giants took a major step backward after getting blown out 34-13 by the Philadelphia Eagles at a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium.

With the loss, the Giants are now 1-5 on the year -- the same record they had at this point last season -- and 0-2 in the NFC East, having blown a golden opportunity to make up some valuable ground in the division had they been able to pull off a win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns while also completing 26-of-36 pass attempts for 278 yards in the win. The Eagles also got a rushing touchdown from Corey Clement to cap the team's first-quarter scoring and spot the Eagles a 14-3 lead.

The Giants, meanwhile, couldn't get out of their own way. Quarterback Eli Manning completed 24-of-43 passes for 281 yards and an interception that set up the Eagles' first score of the night, but he was also harassed all night by an Eagles defensive front that manhandled the Giants' offensive line to the tune of four sacks and 13 hits.

Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who last week gave an impassioned plea to his teammates to show heart, finished with six receptions out of 10 targets for 44 yards.

Meanwhile, rookie running back Saquon Barkley was the lone bright spot for the offense. Barkley recorded 130 yards on 13 carries -- including a 50-yard touchdown.

He also fell one yard short -- with 99 receiving yards on a team-leading nine receptions -- of becoming the first Giants player in franchise history to record 100 yards in both receiving and rushing.

The Giants' defense, which welcomed back pass rusher Olivier Vernon, wasn't much better.

Vernon, who missed the team's first five games with a high ankle sprain, recorded two tackles and the defense's lone sack of the game. He also recorded a tackle for a loss, two quarterback hits and had several pressures.

In addition to the Barkley touchdown, kicker Aldrick Rosas, who was on this week's injury report with a sore quad, hit two of his three field-goal attempts from 33 and 21 yards out, his third attempt of 52 yards falling short.

After the game, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur insisted he didn't have any problems with the effort put forth by the team despite the blowout.

"We just didn't make enough plays or do anything well enough to win," Shurmur said.

NOTES:

According to a FOX Sports report, the Giants reportedly fined receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for his comments made last week during a sit-down interview with ESPN. In that interview, Beckham questioned his teammates' heart and threw shade at quarterback Eli Manning.