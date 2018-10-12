New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaps over Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in the first half on Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley pulled off one of the most impressive 9-yard runs you will see during a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley displayed his full arsenal of skills during the scuffle at about the 13:30 mark in the second quarter. The Giants trailed 14-3 and had a 1st and 10 on the 22-yard-line during the sequence.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning took the snap and handed off to his left to the rookie. Barkley took the ball into his chest and bolted straight ahead. He ran out of the reach of Michael Bennett, before bursting into the second level.

He side-stepped a diving tackle from Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill before jumping over safety Malcolm Jenkins. Barkley then put his head down and ran over Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox before he was eventually finished off by veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

"He's a difficult guy to get on the ground," Jenkins told reporters. "I know we say that on the field, but up close and personal is something different. He's one of the harder backs we've had to tackle."

Barkley took the next play for a 6-yard gain before going to the sideline. The Giants' drive stalled after a 10-yard penalty and two short passes, resulting in a punt.

While the Giants were thoroughly outplayed in the NFC East setback, Barkley shined.

The Penn State product and No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft piled up 229 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 22 touches in the loss. That tally included 130 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards, both game-highs.

Barkley now has 438 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries on the season. He also has 373 reciving yards and two scores on 40 receptions. The rookie leads the league with 811 yards from scrimmage before Sunday's slate and Monday Night Football in Week 6.

"How did I feel about my performance tonight ... Doesn't matter to me," Barkley said. "We didn't get the win. To be completely honest, don't care. As long as we get the win, I don't care if I went for however many yards or even if I went for 30 yards, if we won, if we got the win, I would be satisfied, but at the end of the day we didn't so none of that matters."