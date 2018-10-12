Seattle Seahawks defensive back Tedric Thompson (33) jars the ball loose from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) during the second quarter on October 7, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

As the 5-0 Los Angeles Rams prepare to travel to cold and possibly snowy Denver for Sunday's game against the Broncos, what's most notable is who isn't on the NFL injury status report rather than who is listed.

Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, who both entered the concussion protocol during last Sunday's victory over Seattle, both fully participated in practice Friday and have been cleared to play.

However, numerous important players have been declared out for Sunday's games, including Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman and Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle.

Particularly hurting is the Washington offense after Monday night's loss to New Orleans. While none were listed as out, running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson are questionable, along with wide receivers Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson Jr. and Josh Doctson.

Following are the status reports for the 13 Sunday games.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Chase Edmonds (back), DE Markus Golden (knee), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (shoulder), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), T Andre Smith (hamstring)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: DE Tashawn Bower (ankle), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), RB De'Lance Turner (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Carr (knee), DB, LB Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring), DT Michael Pierce (foot), LB Tim Williams (hamstring), CB Tavon Young (hip)

TENNESSEE TITANS

--OUT: LB Will Compton (hamstring), S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Kamalei Correa (foot), DL Bennie Logan (elbow), LB Robert Spillane (knee), LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder)

BUFFALO BILLS AT HOUSTON TEXANS

BUFFALO BILLS

No players listed

HOUSTON TEXANS

--OUT: CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), LB Brian Peters (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: QB Deshaun Watson (chest)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--OUT: LB Jared Norris (toe), LB Andre Smith (hamstring), WR Damiere Byrd (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Greg Olsen (foot)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: S Troy Apke (hamstring)

--DOUBTFUL: G Shawn Lauvao (calf)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Paul Richardson Jr. (shoulder, knee), WR Josh Doctson (heel), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee), LB Zach Vigil (thigh)

CHICAGO BEARS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

CHICAGO BEARS

--OUT: CB Marcus Cooper Sr. (hamstring)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--DOUBTFUL: DE Cameron Wake (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Chase Allen (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee), TE A.J. Derby (foot), WR, RS Jakeem Grant (shoulder), DE Charles Harris (calf), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (foot), WR DeVante Parker (quadriceps), QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder), T Laremy Tunsil (concussion)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW YORK JETS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: TE Jack Doyle (hip), S Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), T Denzelle Good (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Eric Ebron (shin, quadriceps, ankle, knee), DT Margus Hunt (knee), C Ryan Kelly (calf), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), S Mike Mitchell (pectoral), CB Arthut Maulet (hip)

NEW YORK JETS

--OUT: WR Charone Peake (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle), S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot), S Doug Middleton (hamstring)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at DALLAS COWBOYS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: LB Sean Lee (hamstring), LB Joe Thomas (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), WR Brice Butler (groin), DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Randy Gregory (knee), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), WR Deonte Thompson (hamstring)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

--OUT: WR Travis Benjamin (foot), DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee)

--DOUBTFUL: LB Jatavis Brown (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: T Joe Barksdale (knee), T Russell Okung (groin), K Caleb Sturgis (right quadriceps)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (concussion), WR Derrick Willies (shoulder)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB James Burgess (knee)

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT DENVER BRONCOS

LOS ANGLELES RAMS

--OUT: K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)

DENVER BRONCOS

--OUT: CB Adam Jones (thigh), T Jared Veldheer (knee)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--OUT: S Morgan Burnett (groin), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle)

--DOUBTFUL: LB L.J. Fort (ankle)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB William Jackson (knee), T Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist), WR John Ross (groin)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at OAKLAND RAIDERS (London)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--OUT: DE Rasheem Green (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Dion Jordan (knee), TE Nick Vannett (back)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--DOUBTFUL: G Kelechi Osemele (knee), DE Frostee Rucker (neck)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Karl Joseph (hamstring)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--OUT: CB Marcus Williams (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Beau Allen (foot), CB Carlton Davis (groin, back), TE O.J. Howard (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring)

ATLANTA FALCONS

--OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (foot, groin), DT Grady Jarrett (ankle), DE Derrick Shelby (groin)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Sunday night)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--OUT: S Eric Murray (ankle), WR De'Anthony Thomas (lower leg)

--DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Justin Houston (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DL Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DT Danny Shelton (elbow), DE John Simon (shoulder)