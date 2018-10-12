Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) during the first quarter on September 6, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed three games this season because of a right knee injury, was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by head coach Dan Quinn because of multiple injuries.

Freeman has missed practice this week because of a bone contusion in one of his feet and Quinn said that he also is battling a groin injury.

The 5-foot-9, 209-pound Freeman rushed eight times for 32 yards -- including a 20-yard run -- in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and has 14 carries for 68 yards and five receptions for 23 yards in three games this season.

Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 36 yards on six carries in the opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but sustained the knee injury in that game and missed the next three.

The 26-year-old Freeman has rushed for 3,316 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

The new injuries aren't expected to be long-term issues, but the Falcons are expected to give him enough time to return to full strength, rather than rushing him back.

With Freeman out, the Falcons (1-4) are expected to rely on versatile running back Tevin Coleman, with rookie Ito Smith coming on to spell him after getting off to a solid start in his first season.

Quinn also announced that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) and lineman Derrick Shelby (groin) are also out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.