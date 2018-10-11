The Los Angeles Chargers signed kicker Michael Badgley, the team announced Thursday.

The move was necessitated due to an injury to starting kicker Caleb Sturgis, who is dealing with a strained quadriceps and is not expected to be available for Sunday's game at the Cleveland Browns.

Badgley signed with the Indianapolis Colts in May as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.). He appeared in four preseason games with the Colts and converted all five of his field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder. He also made all five extra points.

At Miami, Badgley was a four-year starter for the Hurricanes. He was successful on 77 of 97 attempts for his career, including 17 of 23 chances as a senior.

RELATED Chargers look to hand Browns first home loss

Badgley also was solid from long range, converting 24 of 26 attempts from 40 to 49 yards. He had a career-long boot of 57 yards.

In a corresponding roster move, Los Angeles waived wide receiver JJ Jones, who served primarily as the Chargers' kickoff and punt returner. Jones appeared in three games, averaging 23 yards on kickoff returns and 4.8 yards on punt returns.

Sturgis, in his sixth NFL season overall and first with Los Angeles, converted 9 of 12 field goal attempts in 2018, with two of his misses coming from 40-49 yards. He has missed four of 12 PATs.

For his career, Sturgis is 120 of 149 with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Chargers. He established career highs by converting 35 of 41 attempts for the Eagles in 2016.