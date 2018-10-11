Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown smiles as he returns to the bench following a touchdown during a win over the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on October 7, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown called a pair of lawsuits filed against him "false claims."

The suits stem from an alleged incident in April at a $10 million apartment in Florida that was rented by Brown.

"It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me," Brown said in a statement Thursday, per Pro Football Talk. "The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction."

In one of the suits, the landlord of the apartment accused Brown of causing $15,000 in damage. The lawsuit contends Brown breached his lease agreement by "destroying, damaging defacing the premises, as well as furnishings and appliances."

The other lawsuit claims Brown threw furniture and a number of other items from a 14th-floor balcony that nearly struck a 22-month-old child and his grandfather. Brown was accused of throwing two very large vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture that landed just a few feet from the infant and his grandfather.

According to court documents, per KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Brown was "extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel" when police arrived.

A lawyer representing the landlord released a statement detailing the damage to the apartment, noting that the condo association ordered Brown to leave the dwelling for violating rules.

Attorney George Minski said Brown agreed to pay damages estimated at $100,000 instead of facing legal charges. When Brown did not pay, Minski filed the lawsuit on behalf of his client.

Although Brown was not charged by police in connection with the incident, he still could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Brown has 35 receptions for 373 yards and five touchdowns through five games for Pittsburgh, which visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The NFL leader with 1,533 receiving yards in 2017, Brown has posted at least 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons.