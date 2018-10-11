Pittsburgh Steelers superfan Snoop Dogg entertains the crowd during halftime of an NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons on January 6 at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg traveled to Ohio to check out the Cleveland Browns practice ahead of their Week 6 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And it appears he is a fan of the Browns' start to the 2018 season.

The rapper made the visit on Wednesday and has a relationship with Browns coach Hue Jackson, dating back to Jackson's previous coaching stops. Snoop tossed some passes, exchanged pleasantries with Browns players and assessed the team's start to the season, following its 0-16 campaign in 2017.

"Snoop, I have known him for quite a while," Jackson told reporters. "He has been around some other places I have been. I will not say what teams they were. It was good to have him out for a moment. A lot of guys see him on the sideline, and his message was 'Man, you guys are doing some good things, some really good things.'"

“Dawg Pound, you better turn up this week!”



Thanks for stopping by practice, @SnoopDogg! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/NkEwArndN8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 10, 2018

Jackson said that the visit was great and he expects other people to jump on the Browns' bandwagon.

"There are going to be a lot of people that want to come be on this wagon when the wagon gets rolling, and we are going to circle the wagon," Jackson said. "I know that because I did not see any of these people the last two years."

"I am still the same guy. I still knew all of these people prior to this year. We are not going to get caught up in any of that. Our players won't, and that is my message to them. We are going to work, and we are going to continue to get better and see where we are."

Snoop is a notorious Pittsburgh Steelers fan, which is a bit awkward since the Steelers are in the AFC North with the Browns. He stopped by Ohio while on his way to Detroit for his Redemption of a Dogg stage play tour.

"I like a lot of players y'all got on your team," Snoop said during an appearance on Cleveland Browns Daily. "I like what y'all doing. [Jarvis] Landry, [Baker] Mayfield, [Myles] Garrett, [Jabrill] Peppers. It's a bunch of guys I like how they get down."

Snoop's play tour comes to Cleveland on Oct. 28.