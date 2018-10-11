Rams CB Marcus Peters says he's '100 percent'

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) leaps backwards across the goal line while grabbing his crotch to celebrate a pick six against Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the fourth quarter on September 10 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters says he is '100 percent' after suffering a calf injury in Week 3.

The All-Pro defender made the comments on Wednesday when meeting with the media.

"I feel hella good," Peters said. "Coach wouldn't have let me go out there and play if I didn't feel good. What do you want me to say? I feel 100 percent? Yeah, I do. I feel 100 percent."

Peters has not missed a start, despite dealing with the ailment. But he has struggled in coverage. He was torched in Week 5 by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett on a 39-yard touchdown.

He has 15 tackles, two passes defensed and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in his five starts this season. Peters joined the Rams in March in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fellow All-Pro Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Pro Football Focus ranks Peters as its No. 106 cornerback out of 111 players at the position.

The Rams face the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday at Mile High Stadium in Denver.