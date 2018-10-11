Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison makes a catch during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoffs last season. Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

The Green Bay Packers remained without two of their top three wide receivers for Thursday's practice.

Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb each sat out practice, although Allison was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. Both players sat out last week's 31-23 loss at the Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) also was limited to rehab work with the other injured players, but is expected to play in Monday night's game at the San Francisco 49ers.

Allison is still dealing with a hamstring injury, clouding his availability for Monday's game. He has been the team's best deep threat with 289 yards on 19 catches to go along with two touchdowns. He had six receptions for 80 yards in a 22-0 win over Buffalo in Week 3.

Cobb has missed the past two games due to his hamstring injury. He has 17 catches in three games, including nine for 142 yards and a score in the season opener.

Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw extended action in Monday's game due to the absences of Allison and Cobb, and responded with seven receptions for 68 yards -- both career highs -- and his first NFL touchdown.

Rodgers hurt his knee in the season opener versus Chicago and has typically not practiced until late in the week. He has yet to miss a game and has thrown for 1,572 yards with 10 touchdowns versus one interception.