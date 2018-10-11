Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) gains 15 yards before Clemson Tigers linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) can make the tackle during the first quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed running back Bo Scarbrough to their practice squad.

Jacksonville released running back Dimitri Flowers in a corresponding transaction. The Jaguars announced the roster moves on Thursday.

Scarbrough was a seventh round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Alabama product spent the first five weeks of the season on the Cowboys' practice squad. He had 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns on 267 carries in 34 games for the Crimson Tide, while winning two national championships.

The 22-year-old ball carrier had 69 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries this preseason for the Cowboys.

Jaguars star Leonard Forunette has already missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 71 yards on 20 carries this season.

T.J. Yeldon has filled in nicely in Fournette's absence, running for 258 yards and a score on 59 carries. He also has three receiving scores and 194 yards on 22 catches in five games.

The Jaguars also recently placed running back Corey Grant on injured reserve and signed veteran running back Jamaal Charles to a one-year contract.

Charles is listed at Yeldon's primary backup on the Jaguars' unofficial depth chart.

The Jaguars battle the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.