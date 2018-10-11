Fantasy Football: Week 6 kicker and defense rankings

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles stands on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos on October 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker is my top fantasy football kicker for Week 6, while the Jacksonville Jaguars top my weekly defensive rankings.

The Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers round out the top five of my Week 6 defenses.

Harrison Butker, Dan Bailey, Stephen Gostkowski and Matt Bryant are among my top five kicking options.

If you need help at the position and ideas for streaming options at other spots in your lineup, check out my top waiver wire additions for Week 6.

TOP SHELF

The Jaguars commonly top defensive rankings but should be in for a very good day against the Dallas Cowboys. Jacksonville has held its opponents to 15 points or fewer in three of its five games this season. The Cowboys have scored more than 20 points in a game just once through five weeks and rank as one of the worst offenses in football.

The Vikings might not look like they did last season, but they still are loaded with defensive playmakers. This week the Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals, a team posting the fewest yards per game and second-fewest average point scored. The Vikings are my No. 2 defense for Week 6.

Tucker posted 11 field goal attempts in his last three games and converted on nine of those tries. He has made multiple extra points in four of his five games this season. I expect the two-time All-Pro to have a very busy day in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Butker is my No. 2 kicker for the week as the Kansas City Chiefs head to Foxborough, Mass. to face the New England Patriots. I expect Patriots coach Bill Belichick to pull out all of the tricks in order to try and limit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If he is able to confuse the young quarterback, that could mean some shortened drives and more opportunities for Butker. The Chiefs kicker has been a lock for at least three extra points in every game this season. He has three perfomances with five or more extra points. He should see double digit production in this bout between AFC powers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Texans are my No. 3 defense for Week 6 as they have a matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who own the worst offense in football in terms of points per game. I expect the Texans to put up some major points in this home game and force the Bills to play catchup. That is a recipe for sacks and turnovers.

The Packers helped out fantasy football team owners big time in Week 4 with a shutout of the Bills, but allowed 31 points to the Detroit Lions in Week 5. I expect a much better performance in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, a unit hurting for offensive talent due to multiple injuries. This game is also a home game for the Packers and I expect the 49ers to be playing from behind.

Bailey should also be busy in Week 6, but I expect it to mostly come from a ton of extra points. I expect the Vikings to roll over the Cardinals, meaning Bailey will benefit from multiple touchdowns. He could also find his way into some garbage time field goals as the Vikings might be milking the clock in the second half.

Gostkowski is on the other end of the Chiefs-Patriots matchup. The Chiefs' defense isn't scaring anyone this season and the Patriots are getting back some pieces to improve on offense. The Patriots might try and use their emerging running game in order to keep the Chiefs' playmakers off of the field. If that conservative strategy eventually stalls, Gostkowski could be in line for multiple field goals. He is my No. 4 kicker for the week.

LONGSHOTS

The Philadelphia Eagles are my No. 7 defense for Week 6. The Eagles are traveling to East Rutherford, N.J. for an NFC East clash with the Giants. While the Giants do have playmakers, they haven't looked like a high-powered offense on a consistent basis so far this season. The Eagles should control the tempo of this clash and limit turnovers, but I don't expect the same from the Giants.

The New York Jets are a stream-worthy defense for Week 6 if you are in a jam. New York hosts the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts will be without some star playmakers and haven't exactly lit it up this season on offense. The Jets have only allowed more than 21 points in a game once this season. They come in as my No. 8 defensive option.

RANK NAME TEAM OPPONENT 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens at TEN 2 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs at NE 3 Dan Bailey Minnesota Vikings vs. AZ 4 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots vs. KC 5 Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons vs. TB 6 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN 7 Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans vs. BUF 8 Randy Bullock Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT 9 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles at NYG 10 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers vs. SF 11 Chandler Catanzaro Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL 12 Cairo Santos Los Angeles Rams at DEN 13 Dustin Hopkins Washington Redskins vs. CAR 14 Cody Parkey Chicago Bears at MIA 15 Caleb Sturgis Los Angeles Chargers at CLE 16 Sebastian Janikowski Seattle Seahawks at OAK 17 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers at WAS 18 Josh Lambo Jacksonville Jaguars at DAL 19 Jason Myers New York Jets vs. IND 20 Ryan Succop Tennessee Titans vs. BAL

Bryant is my No. 5 kicker for Week 6 as he has a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Atlanta Falcons leg should have no trouble collecting extra points and could also find some work in garbage time as I am expecting a Falcons win at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers leg Chris Boswell is my No. 6 option at kicker for Week 6. The Steelers are traveling for an AFC North rivalry clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals' defense is playing well and should lockdown some of the Steelers' playmakers, meaning Boswell should find some opportunities in what could be a close matchup.