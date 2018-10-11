San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) takes off for 45 yards with a pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on October 7, 2018 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The San Francisco 49ers will take a 1-4 record into Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, so they don't need any additional adversity.

However, injuries are piling up, especially on the offensive side.

Eight offensive players were on the sideline during Thursday's practice due to injuries.

The group includes three starting offensive linemen (left tackle Joe Staley, center Weston Richburg and right guard Mike Person), and three wide receivers (Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis). Tight end George Kittle and running back Matt Breida were also spectators.

"It stinks, but at the same time, you take it as a positive for the guys who are getting the reps, and they'll get better from it," quarterback C.J. Beathard said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The injury list does not include quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Breida has an ankle injury, but has not been ruled out for Monday's game. Nonetheless, head coach Kyle Shanahan is considering bringing up Jeff Wilson or Matthew Dayes from the practice squad if Breida cannot play.

One offensive player is returning, though. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was a full participant in practice after missing Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals because of hamstring and quadriceps injuries.

Goodwin has started three games this season and has five receptions for 54 yards.