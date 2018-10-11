Eagles' Jay Ajayi had injury insurance policy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship against the Minnesota Vikings on January 21 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jay Ajayi might be lost for the season, but he was able to recoup some of the value that he could potentially lose as a free agent this offseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back suffered a torn ACL during the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He piled up 184 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries before being declared out for the remainder of the 2018 season. The Miami Dolphins traded Ajayi to the Eagles last season and he was on the final year of his contract, making $1.9 million in 2018.

He was expected to have surgery on the injured left knee on Thursday.

Ajayi, who previously had trouble with his right knee, bought a loss-of-value insurance policy last year to protect himself against future injuries. His business manager Josh Sanchez told NFL.com about the policy, which states that if the injury moves Ajayi's market value down to lower-level free agent status, he can receive a maximum payout of $5 million net, after taxes.

NFL.com estimated that similar insurance policies cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

Ajayi, 25, has started in more than 12 games in a season just once in his career. He had 1,031 yards from scrimmage and two scores in 14 games last season for the Eagles and Dolphins. Ajayi made the Pro Bowl in 2016, rushing for 1,272 yards and eight scores for the Dolphins.