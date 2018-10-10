Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) intercepts a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half on September 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season on Wednesday after collecting his second three-sack performance.

Watt had eight tackles and forced a fumble during Pittsburgh's 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He also received the honor in Week 1 following a three-sack effort versus Cleveland.

Also on Wednesday, New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a franchise-best 219 yards on just 15 carries in Sunday's 34-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after surpassing Peyton Manning as the NFL's new all-time leader in career passing yards on Monday. Brees threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns in the Saints' win over the Washington Redskins.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording a sack, forced fumble and recovery in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after capping a four field-goal performance with a 63-yard attempt in the waning moments of a 33-31 victory over the New York Giants.

Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after registering a blocked field goal, five tackles and an interception in a 12-9 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Ward was the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.