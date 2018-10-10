Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) of the Green Bay Packers returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. File photo by Troy Wayrynen/UPI | License Photo

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix said he sees the writing on the wall and doesn't expect to return to the Green Bay Packers next season.

Clinton-Dix, who is a 2016 Pro Bowl selection, is in the final season of his contract year.

"Right now, I'm playing each and every game like it's my last. I don't think I'm going to be here next year," the 25-year-old Clinton-Dix told ESPN.

"That's how I look at it. I just [have to] be honest with myself. You've got to play it game-by-game. Whether we're losing by 60 points, you've got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I've got to perform, regardless of what the record says."

Clinton-Dix steered clear of organized team activities while seeking a long-term deal with the Packers. The team had picked up the fifth-year option on his contract.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Clinton-Dix resides second on the Packers in tackles (20) and has an NFL high-tying three interceptions and one sack this season. He has recorded 373 tackles, 14 interceptions and 5.5 sacks in 69 career games since being selected by Green Bay with the 21st overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Clinton-Dix will have another chance to "interview" for another team on Monday when the Packers (2-2-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-4).