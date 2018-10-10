Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after Adams caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL Week 3 game between the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers on September 23 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins lead my top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 6 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

A.J. Green, Antonio Brown, Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs also land in my top 10 at the position.

There are still plenty of capable fantasy football pass catchers available for your Week 6 lineup, despite the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions serving their bye weeks.

If you have any players from the Saints or Lions, make sure they are out of your lineup for Week 6.

You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 6 if you are needy at the position.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 6 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Adams is option No. 1 for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which means a lot in the fantasy football world. He is tied for averaging the eighth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers. He has also scored in four of five games this season and has at least five catches in every appearance so far. Last week, Adams went off for 140 yards and a score on nine catches. This week I have him as my No. 1 wide receiver, partially due to his matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed six receiving scores to the position this season.

Evans is my No. 4 wide receiver for Week 6. The huge Tampa Bay Buccaneers target has a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, a unit tied with the New Orleans Saints for allowing a league-high 10 scores to opposing wide receivers. The Falcons have also allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. Fire up Evans as a WR1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Green and the Cincinnati Bengals host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The Bengals' top receiving option already has five touchdowns and had his best game in terms of yardage in Week 5. This week he comes in as my No. 6 option, just above Steelers star Antonio Brown. I'm forecasting a huge game for Green in a Bengals victory.

Indianapolis Colts pass catcher T.Y. Hilton is down at No. 38 in my weekly wide receiver rankings, coming in as a WR3 in deeper leagues. Hilton sat out in Week 5, but if he plays this week, I expect some fireworks courtesy of his connection with Andrew Luck. Hilton had 115 yards on four catches in Week 4 and should put up solid stats as Luck returns to form. He could work back into a WR1 down the stretch, but you need to take a wait and see approach at this point.

LONGSHOTS

Jamison Crowder is my No. 46 option at wide receiver in Week 6. I'm expecting a fringe WR3 performance from the Washington Redskins target, whom you should only use if you are in a pinch. Crowder had 55 yards on four catches in Week 5 and I expect his workload to ramp up down the stretch. The Redskins face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, a unit allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Pierre Garcon is another dart throw WR3 option if you are in a jam in Week 6. I expect the 49ers target to find some room in the Packers' secondary, a unit that has allowed eight scores to opposing wide receivers this season. Garcon has yet to score this season, but has a great chance in this matchup, as the 49ers should be playing from behind.