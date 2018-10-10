Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) runs with the football while two Green Bay Packers defenders look to tackle him on September 23 s at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce leads my list of the top 20 fantasy football tight ends for Week 6.

Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, Zach Ertz and Jordan Reed are also in the top five of my Week 6 rankings at the position.

You might not have one of those guys, but there are still plenty of solid choices at the position this week who have a chance to get into the end zone.

If you own any players from the New Orleans Saints or Detroit Lions, make sure to remove them from your lineup as those teams are serving Week 6 byes.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 6.

Here are my Top 20 options this week at tight end.

FULL TOP 20 WEEK 6 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Kelce is once again my No. 1 tight end this week. The Kansas City Chiefs star is averaging the most fantasy points among tight ends. Kelce has at least 100 yards and/or a touchdown in his last four games. He had 100 yards on five receptions in Week 5 and gets a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 6. The Patriots are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. New England is also tied with the San Francisco 49ers for allowing a league-high four touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Look for a huge game for Kelce in this spot.

Reed is my No. 5 option at the position for Week 6. The Washington Redskins pass catcher has just one score on the season and had just one catch in Week 5, but I believe he is a TE1 in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to the position though five weeks.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is my No. 9 option at tight end, landing in TE1 streaming territory for Week 6. Hooper went off for a season-high 77 yards on nine receptions in Week 5. He also has just one score on the season, but I expect a productive day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

The Buffalo Bills have a lack of usable fantasy football assets this season, but Charles Clay might be a decent streaming start in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. Clay is my No. 14 option at the position. He is facing a unit tied with the Patriots for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

LONGSHOTS

The Cincinnati Bengals need players to step up at the tight end position after losing starter Tyler Eifert. Look for C.J. Uzomah to fill that role in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Uzomah had 43 yards on two receptions in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers are allowing the second-most fantasy points, receiving yards and touchdowns to opposing tight ends. I expect Andy Dalton to look his way quite a bit against this beatable unit.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones comes in as my No. 16 option at the position this week, landing in streaming TE1 territory in deeper leagues. Seals-Jones did not make a catch in Week 5, but had two grabs for 52 yards in Week 4 and a 36-yard touchdown in Week 3. He is a dart throw in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, a unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.