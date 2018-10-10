New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on October 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady is my No. 1 fantasy football quarterback for Week 6, followed by Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes.

Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers round out my top five at the position for Week 6. Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger are included in my top 10.

Make sure to take Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford out of your lineups, as the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints have Week 6 byes.

While the top half of the rankings isn't much different than what you might expect, there are several other gunslingers worth streaming this week.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 6.

Here are my top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 6 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Brady barely edges Mahomes in my Week 6 rankings. The Patriots star has back-to-back games with at least 270 passing yards and three scores. He is getting warmed up to a new pass catching crew and now has the balance of an emerging running game. He is also facing the Chiefs, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points and most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks.

Ryan is my No. 3 option at quarterback in Week 6. The Atlanta Falcons gunslinger threw eight touchdowns between his Week 3 and Week 4 starts. Last week he threw just one passing score but still passed for 285 yards. I expect Ryan to again get close to 40 passing attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the most fantasy points to opposing passers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is at No. 7 in my rankings as a QB1 in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dalton threw just one passing score in Week 5, but entered last week's game with multiple passing scores in his first four games of the 2018 season. I expect the Bengals to pass all over the Steelers, who are tied for allowing the most passing scores to opposing quarterbacks. The Steelers have also allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing passers. Dalton is a streaming start in Week 6.

Seattle Seahawks veteran Russell Wilson got off to his traditional slow start in 2018, but he looks ready to breakout. Wilson has multiple passing scores in four of his five starts this season. He threw three passing scores in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. I have him ranked as my No. 11 option this week against the Oakland Raiders. This game should be a shootout.

LONGSHOTS

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is my No. 12 option at quarterback this week, landing in streaming territory in deeper leagues. The Buccaneers battle the Falcons this week, a unit allowing the second-most passing scores and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

New York Giants veteran Eli Manning is my No. 20 option at quarterback for Week 6, but should only be fired up if you are desperate at the position. Manning had his best game of the season in Week 5, from a fantasy football perspective. He passed for 326 yards and two scores against the Carolina Panthers last week and is now set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are also allowing the eighth-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks. The Giants should be playing catch up in this clash, meaning that Manning will be airing it out.