Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Melvin Ingram (54) recovers a fumble in the second half on November 19, 2017 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers got the job done defensively Sunday, shutting down the Oakland Raiders 26-10 at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles.

The performance made Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn proud.

"I like that we got off the field on third downs," Lynn told reporters. "That's what I liked. That was a powerful offense. That team has been [gaining] a lot of yards this year -- scoring a lot of points, and we got them off the field for the first half."

The Raiders converted just 1-of-6 third downs during the first half and 4-of-11 (36 percent) for the game. It was an improvement for a Chargers defense that had come into the game allowing opponents to convert on third down 46.8 percent of the time, the fourth-highest conversion rate in the NFL.

RELATED Philip Rivers feasts on struggling Raiders defense

Overall, the Chargers' defense frustrated quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders, holding an offense that came into the game averaging 441.8 yards per game -- second best in the league -- to just 289 yards on the day, including a paltry 41 yards on the ground.

"A game like that should give them a lot of confidence. Our defense is getting better," Lynn said. "We're starting to get more comfortable with the different schemes we are doing. We are doing some different things with coverages and also bringing different people on blitzes."

Leading the charge is Melvin Ingram, who benefited from the return of defensive tackle Corey Liuget from a four-game suspension. Ingram pressured Carr all afternoon and tied for the team lead with seven tackles and recorded two tackles for loss. He also had his first interception of the season, picking off Carr in the end zone late in the third quarter.

RELATED Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos dead at 95

"If we can create turnovers and get our offense the ball, we got one of the most high-powered offenses in this league, so we are trying to get them the ball every time we can," Ingram said.

NOTES:

--

Chargers star defender Joey Bosa has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, but he could practice this week in a limited capacity.

--

PK Caleb Sturgis will be the kicker against the Browns despite missing his fourth extra point on Sunday.

--

RT Joe Barksdale suffered a knee injury in the opener, but could return to practice this week on a limited basis.

--

DL Melvin Ingram tied for the team lead with seven tackles and recorded two tackles for loss Sunday. He also had his first interception of the season.

--

DE Isaac Rochell recorded his first sack of the year, one week after recording the game-winning interception against San Francisco.