New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) gives a hug to former Patriots tight end Matt Lengel (82). File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed tight end Matt Lengel off of the Houston Texans' practice squad.

Cincinnati announced the signing on Wednesday. Legel, 27, entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky University. The 6-foot-7, 266-pound target spent the 2015 season and half of the 2016 season on the Bengals' practice squad. He spent time during the 2016 and 2017 seasons on the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns active roster. He won a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Patriots.

Lengel has two catches for 22 yards and a score in six NFL appearances.

The Bengals needed depth at tight end after losing Tyler Eifert to a broken ankle. C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Kroft are listed as the Bengals' top tight ends on their unofficial depth chart. Mason Schreck was the only other tight end listed on the depth chart prior to the Lengel signing.

Eifert led the Bengals' tight ends with 179 receiving yards before his injury. Uzomah has 117 yards and a score on nine catches this season. Kroft has 36 yards on four receptions.

The Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North rivalry matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.