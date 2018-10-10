Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward breaks up a pass to Oakland Raiders Jordy Nelson during their game on September 30, 2018. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has opened a lot of eyes during his rookie season.

Ward, who was the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday after blocking a field-goal attempt in Cleveland's 12-9 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The 21-year-old Ward also had five tackles, three passes defended and an interception against the Ravens.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Ward received rave reviews from his teammates for his performance.

"He was everywhere," Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett said, via the team's official website. "He had a game just like he did in the first game of the season, where he was ball hawking and on top of guys at all times."

"He's a great athlete, and he's a good kid. He's learning, just like all NFL rookies are learning, but he's doing it I think at an accelerated pace. He's been huge for us this year," linebacker Joe Schobert said.

Ward has collected three interceptions and a fumble recovery this season to become the third rookie since 1991 to have at least four takeaways over his first five career games.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ward also has 25 tackles this season for the Browns (2-2-1), who host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Sunday.