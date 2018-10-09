Fantasy Football: Best Week 6 add/drops from waiver wire

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is unable to get rid of the ball and goes down for a sack against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half on October 7 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- We have already reached Week 6 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

If you are lucky enough to still have a winning record, you have a good shot at making the playoffs. If you sit in the middle of the pack, you still have work to do when it comes to improving your team.

The waiver wire is a huge part of that and Week 6 is no exception. Several key injuries and bye weeks have opened up opportunities for off-the-radar players.

This week you also need to make sure that all of your New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions players are on the bench as those teams have Week 6 byes.

RELATED Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos dead at 95

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 6.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield; RB | Wendell Smallwood, LeGarrette Blount, Alfred Blue; WR | Taylor Gabriel, David Moore; TE | Ryan Griffin; D/ST | New York Jets; K | Cody Parkey

RELATED Redskins RB Peterson to get MRI on ailing shoulder

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Darnold; RB | D'Onta Foreman, Corey Clement, Wayne Gallman; WR | Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds, Tre'Quan Smith; TE | Hayden Hurst, Geoff Swaim; D/ST | Houston Texans

TOP DROPS

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Jay Ajayi, Lamar Miller, Rashaad Penny; WR | Torrey Smith, Kelvin Benjamin, Kenny Stills; TE | Antonio Gates

QUARTERBACK

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25-of-43 passes for 342 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Week 5. He should be in for another decent start in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a unit tied for allowing the third-most passing scores this season. If you are in need of a streamer, you could do worse than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in Week 6.

RUNNING BACK

Jay Ajayi's season-ending injury opens the door for several players in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield. I see Wendell Smallwood as the biggest benefactor to Ajayi's departure. Smallwood could morph into a streamable RB2 or flex play down the road and is worth rostering as the Eagles' offense improves down the stretch.

Detroit Lions veteran LeGarrette Blount scored twice in Week 5 and is a solid bet to reach the end zone when the Lions get into the red zone. He is worth rostering in non-PPR formats if you are looking for a touchdown-or-bust play.

WIDE RECEIVER

Arizona Cardinals pass catcher Christian Kirk deserves a look if you are in need of a wide receiver. The rookie talent had three catches for 85 yards -- including a 75-yard touchdown grab -- in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. He had seven grabs for 90 yards in Week 3. I see Kirk being worked in as a steady option for the Cardinals and rookie gunslinger Josh Rosen. He should be a matchup dependent streaming option at WR3 in deeper leagues.

TIGHT END

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin is a streaming TE1 option in good matchups this season. He had a season-high six catches for 65 yards in Week 5 and should see similar stats down the stretch as Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson returns to form. He is only worth rostering in leagues that require starting a tight end.