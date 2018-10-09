The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed versatile offensive lineman Ali Marpet to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Marpet, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the deal is worth 55 million and includes $27.13 million in guarantees. At that price, Marpet is one of the highest-paid left guards in the league.

Per the Buccaneers, Marpet's new contract replaces his original deal for the current season.

Marpet has started all four games this season at left guard for Tampa Bay, which has benefited from a strong offensive line to throw for an NFL-best 363.3 yards per game.

The 25-year-old Marpet played center during the 2017 season and spent his first two years at right guard.

Marpet has been on the field for every offensive snap in 42 of the 44 games he's played since being selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played offensive tackle at Division III Hobart College in upstate New York, a school that had never before produced an NFL draft pick.

The signing of Marpet is the latest example of Tampa Bay developing homegrown talent and keeping those players around for multiple years. Other recent draftees who have signed significant second deals with the team include Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Cam Brate and Will Gholston.