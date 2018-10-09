Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles toward the sidelines during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 16, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The NFL has called an audible, flexing the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs to national television on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The contest, which will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET, was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Bengals-Chiefs tilt replaces the originally scheduled game of the Los Angeles Rams (5-0) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (1-4), which will now be shown on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati (4-1) and Kansas City (5-0) are off to fast starts with Andy Dalton and Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Mahomes and the Chiefs are also playing this Sunday night against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Conversely, the 49ers lost former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury. San Francisco had been slated to play at night on four occasions from Week 6-10, starting with Monday's visit to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight months after doctors found only a torn ACL when they operated on his knee. The timeline would put Garoppolo on track to be ready for training camp.

Signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the team in March, Garoppolo was injured in the fourth quarter of a 38-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 23. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Garoppolo was scrambling from the pocket and headed toward the left sideline before clutching at his left knee as he fell to the ground.