Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott completed 18-of-29 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to the Texans on Sunday in Houston. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of the most miraculous plays of Sunday's slate, completing a long pass while avoiding J.J. Watt sack.

The play came with 8:28 remaining in the Cowboys' 19-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Dallas lined up for a 1st and 10 on the sequence.

Prescott took the snap and dropped back, faking a handoff to running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys quarterback dropped back to the 15-yard-line, where Watt came flying around blockers and came inches from knocking him down for a sack.

But Prescott used his left hand to keep his body upright before he sprinted to his left. He avoided another sack attempt and kept his balance for a deep throw on the left flank, hanging on long enough to make the pass before getting drilled.

The pass resulted in a 44-yard completion to wide receiver Tavon Austin. Dallas ended the drive with a 48 yard game-tying field goal.

They "tried to get the ball out of their hands quick," Watt told reporters. "Their O-line did a good job. He obviously escaped the one. Great play by him, terrible play by me. I seem to have a habit of letting Cowboys quarterbacks out of sacks, which I'd like to get rid of that. It was nice to get him a couple plays later."

Prescott completed 18-of-29 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Watt had one sack for the Texans.