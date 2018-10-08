Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes the touchdown catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (29) during the first half of play on September 13, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Chad Johnson applauded A.J. Green after the latter passed him in the Cincinnati Bengals' record book.

Green had six receptions for 112 yards during the Bengals' 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Reaching triple digits in receiving yards is nothing new for Green, who has done so on 32 occasions during his career -- one more than Johnson.

NFL Research announced Green's accomplishment over Twitter. Johnson later showed his appreciation for Green by responding to the tweet with a "goat" emoji, thus labeling him as the "greatest of all time" on the franchise.

Green's last catch on Sunday was a 15-yard pass over the middle that put the Bengals inside the Miami 10-yard line on the go-ahead touchdown drive.

"It was just another option route," Green said. "It's hard to double me when I'm in the slot."

Green has recorded 26 receptions for 409 yards and five touchdowns in five games this season.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Green has 582 receptions for 8,622 yards and 62 touchdowns in 107 contests since the Bengals selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Johnson spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati (2001-10), with six Pro Bowl selections coming during that time. The flamboyant receiver, who changed his last name to Ochocinco and also became known for his outrageous stunts and television persona, left Cincinnati with 751 receptions for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns.