Arizona Cardinals sign WR Kendall Wright

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright (13) fights to break free from Cincinnati Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick (27) during the second half of play on December 10 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed wide receiver Kendall Wright.

Arizona announced the signing on Monday. The Cardinals also released cornerback Deatrick Nichols. Wright joins the Cardinals on a one-year deal.

Wright, 28, was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played his first five seasons for the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2017. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound pass catcher has 3,858 yards and 19 scores on 339 career receptions during his NFL tenure. Wright had 59 grabs for 614 yards and a score in 16 games last season for Chicago. He started four games during the 2017 season.

The Baylor product signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason but was released on Sept. 1. He will wear No. 12 for the Cardinals. Wright worked out for the New England Patriots in September before his workout with the Cardinals.

Christian Kirk leads the Cardinals with 234 yards on 19 receptions this season. He has one score. Veteran pass catcher Larry Fitzgerald has 17 catches for 176 yards in five games this season.

The Cardinals face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.