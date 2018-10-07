Former Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) after a gain of four yards during the second quarter on December 31, 2017 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will undergo surgery to have a rod inserted in his left leg this week, the NFL Network reported. Thomas, an upcoming free agent, is expected to be 100 percent healthy when the free-agent signing period begins on March 11 next year.

Thomas suffered a broken leg during the second half of last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

He broke his left tibia as he attempted to break up a pass that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown from Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to Chad Williams that tied the score.

The 29-year-old Thomas is in the last season of a contract, which pays him $8.5 million this season. He wanted to renegotiate his contract, but the Seahawks rejected.

The nine-year veteran held out during the preseason in a dispute over his contract, but returned before the opening game without a new deal in place.

Thomas was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week after breaking his leg, but he will collect the rest of his $8.5 million salary this season. .