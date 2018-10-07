Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will undergo surgery to have a rod inserted in his left leg this week, the NFL Network reported. Thomas, an upcoming free agent, is expected to be 100 percent healthy when the free-agent signing period begins on March 11 next year.
Thomas suffered a broken leg during the second half of last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
He broke his left tibia as he attempted to break up a pass that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown from Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to Chad Williams that tied the score.
The 29-year-old Thomas is in the last season of a contract, which pays him $8.5 million this season. He wanted to renegotiate his contract, but the Seahawks rejected.
The nine-year veteran held out during the preseason in a dispute over his contract, but returned before the opening game without a new deal in place.
Thomas was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week after breaking his leg, but he will collect the rest of his $8.5 million salary this season. .