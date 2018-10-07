New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson catches a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Despite cloudy skies most of the day, inclement weather never came.

But Sam Darnold made it rain.

The 21-year-old threw two perfect deep balls to Robby Anderson for touchdowns of 76 and 35 yards, Isaiah Crowell had a 77-yard touchdown run and the Jets (2-3) held the Broncos scoreless in the second half until garbage time en route to a 34-16 win.

When the sun finally popped out late in the afternoon, it was the many fans in orange Broncos jerseys heading for the exits early.

Crowell set a Jets record for rushing yards in a game with 219, surpassing Thomas Jones, who had 210 in a 16-13 loss to the Bills on Oct. 18, 2009.

Denver (2-3) scored on rookie Courtland Sutton's first-career touchdown reception to open the scoring. The Broncos' only other points until Demaryius Thomas' 42-yard touchdown reception with 3:18 remaining were Brandon McManus' 30-yard field goal to make it 14-10 Jets with 4:01 to play in the first half.

Jason Myers, who missed a 30-yard chip shot early in the game, tacked on two second-half field goals for the Jets.

Sunday was the first time the Jets had multiple touchdown plays of 75-plus yards since Rich Caster caught touchdown passes of 79 and 80 yards from Joe Namath in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 44-34 win over the Baltimore Colts on Sept. 24, 1972.