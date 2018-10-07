Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the football in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on November 26, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Embattled Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell has no interest in being traded from the Steelers, according to NFL.com.

After having the franchise tag placed on him for a second straight season, Bell has stayed away from the team and refused to sign the $14.54 million franchise tender.

ESPN reported that Bell plans to return to the team between Weeks 7 and 8. In the meantime, the Steelers have reportedly entertained offers for Bell.

If he is traded, the three-time Pro Bowler will have to play under the franchise tag this season. He would not be able to negotiate a new contract until the offseason.

By holding out, Bell has forfeited nearly $3.5 million this season.