Embattled Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell has no interest in being traded from the Steelers, according to NFL.com.
After having the franchise tag placed on him for a second straight season, Bell has stayed away from the team and refused to sign the $14.54 million franchise tender.
ESPN reported that Bell plans to return to the team between Weeks 7 and 8. In the meantime, the Steelers have reportedly entertained offers for Bell.
If he is traded, the three-time Pro Bowler will have to play under the franchise tag this season. He would not be able to negotiate a new contract until the offseason.
By holding out, Bell has forfeited nearly $3.5 million this season.