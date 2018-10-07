Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins jumps over Cleveland Browns defender Joe Schobert on a run in the first half on Sunday at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

The Baltimore Ravens resorted to some of their bad habits -- turnovers in the red zone, dropped passes and stalled drives.

The new-look Cleveland Browns took advantage.

Greg Joseph kicked a 37-yard field goal with six seconds left in overtime to give Cleveland a 12-9 victory over Baltimore on Sunday.

Cleveland (2-2-1) had not beaten the Ravens (3-2) since Nov. 3, 2015.

Baker Mayfield was stellar for the Browns. He was 25-of-43 for 342 yards with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. He was intercepted once. Mayfield also threw a 39-yard pass to Derrick Willies that set up the game-winning field goal.

Ravens receiver Michael Crabtree had three more drops and leads the team with eight on the season. He did manage six receptions for 66 yards.

However, Crabtree could not haul in a potential game-winning touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that sent the game to overtime.

Baltimore had several critical mistakes that might look even worse in the film room this week.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had a careless interception on the Browns' 2-yard line with his team leading 3-0. Flacco was 29-of-56 for 295 yards.

Javorius Allen also had a fumble that stalled a drive and led to a field goal by Cleveland.

Baltimore had broken an NFL record with 12 touchdowns on its first 12 trips inside the red zone. However, the Ravens have scored just one touchdown in their last seven red-zone trips.

Defensive end Myles Garrett jumped offsides twice in the second half for Cleveland, which helped extend drives for the Ravens.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a kick blocked in the final seconds of the first half and the Browns led 6-3 at the break.

Cleveland won a game on Sunday for the first time since Dec. 20, 2015, against San Francisco.

Browns running back Carlos Hyde ran for 63 yards on 17 carries.

Baltimore was 4-of-16 on third down.