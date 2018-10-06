Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) intercepts a pass and takes off running during a game against the Houston Texans last season. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was fined $13,369 for an obscene gesture as he was carted off the field after suffering a broken leg during the second half of last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a Seattle Times report.

Thomas' left tibia was broken as he attempted to break up a pass that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown from Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to Chad Williams that tied the score.

As Thomas was taken to the locker room on a cart, he directed his obscene gesture at the Seahawks' sideline. FOX TV captured the incident and it has been replayed numerous times since then.

There was no unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called on the play because Thomas was already on the sideline. The amount of the fine is standard in the NFL for a first offense for unsportsmanlike behavior, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tried to diffuse the situation earlier this week.

"I don't know exactly what the intention of that was," Carroll said in an interview on KIRO-AM 710 ESPN in Seattle. "I didn't see it and I don't know what the intention was there, and I'm not jumping to conclusions on that."

Thomas has received two fines in the past two weeks. The first was for taunting during a Sept. 23 game against the Dallas Cowboys when he bowed toward the Cowboys' bench after a fourth-quarter interception. He also was called for a personal foul penalty on the play.

The amount of that was $10,026. All fines are deducted from a player's game check.

The 29-year-old Thomas was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week, but he will collect the rest of his $8.5 million salary this season.

The nine-year veteran held out during the preseason in a dispute over his contract but returned before the opening game without a new deal in place.

Reports have circulated that Thomas, a Texas native, wants to be traded to the Cowboys, but the Seahawks have been unable to work out a deal.

Thomas had 16 tackles and three interceptions this season before the injury.