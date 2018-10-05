Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) holds up the ball after returning an Oakland Raiders fumble 47 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter on October 8, 2017 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The anticipated return of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith from suspension initiated talk that cornerback Brandon Carr's streak of consecutive starts would end.

That's not the case, although we don't know exactly how the Ravens will accommodate the continuation of the streak.

Smith returned this week after being suspended for the first four games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He started all 12 games in which he played last season, and Marlon Humphrey has been the starter at corner opposite Carr this season.

The 32-year-old Carr has started 164 consecutive games, the longest streak among active defensive players, and defensive coordinator Don Martindale said it will be 165 on Sunday.

"I am not going to be the answer to that trivia question: Who stopped his streak," Martindale said on the team's website. "There will always be a way that he's going to run out there. He is such a pro that, if he can't go because of injury or whatever, it's not like I have to do this because of the streak, because he doesn't want to let his teammates down. Obviously, you saw the way he played against Pittsburgh. It was phenomenal."

How the Ravens will align their defense and work their substitution pattern to allow Carr to keep his streak going while still making use of Smith remains unknown.

Smith supports Carr's streak.

"Honestly, he could start every single game. I don't give a damn," Smith said. "What do I care? It's the best streak in the NFL."