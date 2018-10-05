Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb reaches for an overthrown pass during a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on September 23, 2018. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

The Green Bay Packers provided some clarity on the status of their top three wide receivers.

The Packers on Friday ruled out Randall Cobb for Sunday's NFC North matchup at the Detroit Lions but are still holding out hope for fellow wideouts Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison.

Adams, who had to exit Wednesday's practice after injuring his calf, will attempt to practice Saturday, coach Mike McCarthy said, per multiple media outlets.

McCarthy also said "there's hope" that Geronimo Allison would be available Sunday, even though he remains in the NFL concussion protocol.

Adams leads the teams in receptions (28) and touchdowns (3) and has at least five catches in each of Green Bay's four games.

Allison has been the team's best deep threat with a team-high 289 yards on 19 catches to go along with two touchdowns. He had six receptions for 80 yards in a 22-0 win over Buffalo last week.

Cobb will sit out his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. He has 17 catches in three games, including nine for 142 yards and a score in the season opener.

Behind the ailing trio, tight end Jimmy Graham is the Packers' top receiving threat with 16 receptions, 169 yards and one score.

Green Bay also has a trio of rookies at wideout in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Valdez-Scantling is the only player with a catch this season, and he has just one reception for 41 yards.

Running back Ty Montgomery, a converted wide receiver who has 11 catches on the season, also could line up wide.