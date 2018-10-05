Punter Marquette King of the Denver Broncos is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a right thigh injury, and there is speculation that his time with the team might be running short.

The injury apparently occurred during Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, one week after head coach Vance Joseph called King out for a poor performance.

Joseph said he didn't believe King's injury impacted his punting and the Broncos added Colby Wadman to the practice squad last week.

"We've got Wadman in the building," Joseph told reporters on Friday. "Obviously, we've got to make a roster move to get him up, so I'll get with [general manager] John [Elway] and we'll figure it out. He's the next option and I'm very comfortable with him if he has to go."

If King cannot play on Sunday, the question would be whether he would be inactive, released, or placed on injured reserve.

"Anything is possible," Joseph said. "We're trying to win the football game and we've got to have a punter, obviously. We'll see. I'll get with John and we'll decide it."

King was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders out of Fort Valley State in 2012, and led the NFL in punting yardage in 2014 and was selected second team All-Pro in 2016.

In 2016, the Raiders signed King to a five-year, $16.50 million extension with $12.50 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $250,000, but this year he reportedly clashed with new head coach Jon Gruden and was released in March.

King signed with the Broncos in April and after averaging 46.8 yards per punt in his career, he is at 44.1 in four games this season, including 41.0 in each of the last two games.