Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fights for yardage during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2018. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Running back Joe Mixon is coming back just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Mixon set to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Bengals ruled out backup Giovanni Bernard due to a knee injury.

Bernard, who played well in Mixon's two-game absence, is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks due to an MCL sprain, the NFL Network reported.

Mixon sat out the past two games after undergoing a procedure to repair a slight meniscus tear in his right knee. He was hurt in Cincinnati's 34-23 victory over Baltimore in Week 2.

Bernard rushed for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week's 37-36 victory at Atlanta. He had 61 yards rushing and a score on 12 carries in a Week 3 loss at Carolina. Bernard also had nine receptions in the two games.

A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2013, Bernard rushed for at least 680 yards in each of his first three seasons. He is a reliable pass-catching threat out of the backfield with 230 receptions in his first five seasons.

Mixon practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was removed from the team's injury report Friday.

RELATED Colts QB Luck shoulders workload at record pace

Cincinnati's second-round pick in 2017, Mixon rushed for 84 yards on 21 carries against the Ravens after opening the season with 95 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes in a season-opening win at Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Mixon rushed for 626 yards and four touchdowns in addition to catching 30 passes for 287 yards as a rookie.