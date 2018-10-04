Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) for a loss of four yards in the first quarter on September 17, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook did not practice Thursday because of a hamstring injury, and head coach Mike Zimmer expects to list Cook as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The Pioneer Press reported that the Vikings will make a game-day decision on whether Cook will play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cook injured his hamstring in overtime against Green Bay on Sept. 16. He missed one game before returning against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Cook rushed for just 20 yards on 10 carries in that Thursday night game, and played only 18 of 74 snaps. He said on Monday that his hamstring continues to bother him.

Cook rushed for 354 yards last season, when he was limited to just four games before suffering a torn ACL. He has gained just 98 yards on the ground this season, while averaging 2.7 yards per carry.

The Vikings need Cook as they currently rank last in the league with 252 rushing yards through four games.

"There's no one in this building that wants to run the ball more than I do,'' offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said, according to the Pioneer Press. "Because it takes a lot of pressure off me to not have to have the perfect protection, to not have to call the perfect route against the coverage you think you're going to get."

Also, cornerback Trae Waynes remained out of practice as he goes through the concussion protocol.