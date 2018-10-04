Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the football after catching a pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Washington Redskins on September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

The Green Bay Packers may be without their top three receivers on Sunday after the team's top trio missed practice on Thursday.

Davante Adams, the team's No. 1 receiver with 28 receptions, 285 yards and three touchdowns, left Wednesday's practice with a calf injury and worked with the rehab group on Thursday, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Randall Cobb is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. He said last week he was not close to returning and he also is working with the rehab group. In three games this season, Cobb has 17 catches for 194 yards and one score.

Geronimo Allison remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. He has recorded 19 receptions this season to go along with 289 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

After those three, tight end Jimmy Graham is the Packers' top receiving threat with 16 receptions, 169 yards and one score.

Rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown were expected to get most of the snaps with the first-team unit during Thursday's practice.

Of those three, Valdez-Scantling is the only player with a catch this season, and he has just one reception for 41 yards.

The rookies could play an important role if any of the top three receivers miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.