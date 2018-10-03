Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the third quarter on September 10, 2018 at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Goff threw for a career-best 465 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The 23-year-old completed 26-of-33 passes and posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Selected with the top overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff became the first Rams quarterback to throw for at least 400 passing yards and five touchdowns in a single game since Norm Van Brocklin in 1951.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after rallying his club from a 14-point deficit to post a 26-23 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Mariota completed 30-of-43 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and a score.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis captured NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after collecting two sacks and 11 tackles in Sunday's 33-18 victory over the New York Giants.

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown to go along with two sacks and four tackles in a 37-34 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after drilling a 38-yard field goal in Sunday's 26-24 victory over the Detroit Lions. Maher kicked four field goals and made two extra-point attempts in the win.

Oakland Raiders punt returner Dwayne Harris was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning five kicks for an average of 19.5 yards in a 45-42 overtime triumph over the Cleveland Browns.