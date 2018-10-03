Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing a second surgery on his ailing ankle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dr. Robert Anderson informed Wilkerson of his playing future, which had been in doubt prior to his second surgery on Tuesday.

Wilkerson injured his ankle after being leg-whipped by Packers safety Kentrell Brice during the second quarter of Green Bay's 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sept. 23. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Wilkerson was taken directly to the hospital where he underwent an initial surgery and was placed on injured reserve last week.

The 28-year-old Wilkerson signed a one-year contract with the Packers after being released by the New York Jets in February. The Jets cut him just two seasons into a five-year, $86 million contract after he had problems with tardiness, effort and coaches while appearing in 13 games in 2017.

Wilkerson totaled five tackles with no sacks in three games this season with the Packers. He has collected 245 tackles, 44 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 108 career contests with the Jets and Packers since being selected by New York with the 30th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.