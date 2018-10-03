Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) is unable to make a catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) defends during the fourth quarter on December 31, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant appears to be warming up to the idea of a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys in April, announced over social media on Tuesday that his preference would be to suit up for the team again.

"I'll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I'll be ready to play somewhere else," the 29-year-old Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Dallas isn't getting much out of its passing attack, as it ranks 30th in the league. Wide receiver Cole Beasley leads the team in catches (16) and receiving yards (185). Tavon Austin has two touchdown receptions while tight end Geoff Swain and running back Ezekiel Elliott are the only other Cowboys to find the end zone through the air.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Bryant, who said earlier this week that he will "soon" be returning to the NFL, had public issues with the Cowboys this summer. He called out former Cowboys teammates and team executive vice president Stephen Jones in several tweets in late July.

What fueled Bryant's fire was part of a tweet from a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview with Jones, who said, "Dak [Prescott] is working on his game & accuracy. He has to trust the system. I think that was tough last year with @DezBryant in his ear. I think he'll have the year he had last year if not better!"

The tweet didn't include all of the interview in which Jones went on to say former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was also in Prescott's ear last year.

Bryant's response on Twitter to Jones: "Here we go with that scapegoat [expletive]," adding that the Cowboys' issue was "garbage [expletive] play calling."

He went on, "Trust me I never wanted it to be like this but hey like drake said..they tried to put a dent in my armor...you can only go so far."

Bryant had words for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former teammates -- center Travis Frederick and linebacker Sean Lee. He labeled Lee a "snake."

"Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it Damn!!"

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bryant reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens and has continually been linked to the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with Dallas in 2017. He has gone a career-long 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or make more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.