Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis shared a positive outlook when asked about the health of running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon has yet to be cleared after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 15. The timeline for recovery is two to four weeks, with the math on Mixon adding up to 18 days on Wednesday.

When a Cincinnati Enquirer reporter asked for a weather report on Mixon, Lewis played along.

"The sun is up. It's a bright sunny day out there. Joe has worked hard," Lewis said prior to Wednesday's practice.

Lewis hopes the clouds steer clear on Sunday as the Bengals (3-1) host the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Mixon was quick with his response in regard to his health.

"When they clear me, I'm ready," Mixon said.

Mixon was injured in Cincinnati's 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13. The second-year running back left the game in the first half but returned in the fourth quarter and finished with 84 yards on 21 carries.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Mixon was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He rushed for 626 yards and four touchdowns in addition to catching 30 passes for 287 yards as a rookie.

Bengals rookie center Billy Price is expected to remain in a walking boot for two more weeks, per the team's website.

"Just taking extra precautions and making sure I come back for the rest of the season," Price said.

Price, who tore a pectoral muscle at the NFL Combine, was selected in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2018 draft.

The 6-4, 305-pound Price started at guard for three seasons with Ohio State before shuffling to center in 2017.

Price was the 2017 Big Ten Rimington-Pace winner as the conference's top offensive lineman and Rimington Trophy winner as college football's top center. He finished his career with school records for both total and consecutive starts (55).