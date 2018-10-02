Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod (23) celebrates with former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) after a sack during the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Round against the Atlanta Falcons on January 13, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. File photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Kendricks had been appealing an NFL suspension that was handed down for his involvement in insider trading. Kendricks lost the appeal Tuesday, and the indefinite suspension for violating the personal conduct policy began as a result.

Kendricks was released by the Cleveland Browns in August after Kendricks and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud.

Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, and based on federal guidelines, he could be sentenced for up to 37 months in prison.

Kendricks signed with the Seahawks in early September. He has appeared in three games, including two starts, for Seattle this season, and he recorded two sacks and 13 tackles.

He was a starter in Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and he had four total tackles.

Kendricks played his first six NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Browns this offseason.

He has played in 88 NFL games, including 76 starts, during his NFL career.

Kendricks was a second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft.