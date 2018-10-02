Detroit Lions Quandre Diggs tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon during their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on September 16. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Lions starting safety Quandre Diggs sustained a broken hand during the team's 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury, but was unclear if -- or how long -- Diggs would be sidelined. The Lions (1-3) will have a tall order on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1).

Rookie Tracy Walker potentially would see an increase in workload in the absence of the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Diggs, who was signed to a three-year contract extension this offseason.

Diggs played 43 of the Lions' 69 defensive snaps on Sunday and was not on the field for the Cowboys' late drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal. The 25-year-old Diggs has 16 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception in four games this season.

Walker, who registered one tackle in 27 snaps against the Cowboys, earned the praise of Matt Patricia on Monday as the coach addressed the team's rookie class.

"Those guys have really had to step in and play some real important football snaps for us," Patricia said. "Even Tracy, he's in some critical-situational type stuff. So it may not be the same numbers as Frank (Ragnow, left guard) or Kerryon (Johnson, running back), but the plays are critically important. I think those guys are doing a really good job of learning and trying to adapt to the NFL and to our team and to what we expect."

Safety Tavon Wilson, who would be a potential replacement for Diggs, was limited to four snaps against the Cowboys before being removed from the game with a back injury.