Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson isn't putting any extra emphasis on facing one of his former teams in his next game.

Peterson, in fact, said he has no issue with the New Orleans Saints ahead of their encounter on Monday night.

"I don't have any enemies down there," the 33-year-old Peterson said, via the Washington Post. "It was a wonderful city. They treated me well. I will be back for some beignets when I get down there. But it'll be good to see some of the guys that I went through training camp with through that whole grind process. Unfortunately, it didn't work out.

"I still sit back and not understand what kind of went wrong, but at the end of the day, that has led me here to another opportunity ... I made some friends that I'll have for a lifetime while I was there."

Peterson, who was the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, signed with the Saints ahead of the 2017 season to join Mark Ingram and then-rookie Alvin Kamara in the backfield. His stay is remembered for a sideline visual of Peterson walking behind Saints coach Sean Payton on the sidelines, shouting at him; Payton turned and said something back.

"I'm a passionate player. That's all I said; we need to run the ball down their throats. Pretty simple," Peterson said, per ESPN. "People took it and ran with it, 'Oh my gosh, a feud!' Me and Sean Payton don't have an issue. He understood. He understood the look I was giving to him, but I don't hold grudges, man. I can get into a fight with somebody today and if he's on the same page and he's cool with me tomorrow, then we're cool. That's the mentality I've always had."

Peterson rushed for 81 yards on 27 carries in four games before he released and ultimately signed by the Arizona Cardinals later in the season.

"Yeah, I know talent when I see it," Peterson said of Kamara, who went on to be named the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"... Just being around him and learning his personality and seeing his work ethic. That, with the talent he was able to present in OTAs and training camp, and being a rookie as well, it was a no-brainer that he was going to be there for a long time.

"His toughness. He kind of fits Payton's ideal offense, as far as that Reggie Bush-type running back. But he's actually a physical back, as well. He'll run between the tackles and he's physical."

Peterson has done well for himself in Washington, rushing for 236 yards on 56 carries this season.