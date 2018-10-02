Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) pats his chest after throwing an incomplete pass against the Green Bay Packers on September 23 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Week 4 was a brutal week for injuries, with several players being lost for the season and others likely o miss multiple weeks of action.

There are also two more teams with Week 5 byes, watering down the pool of available players for fantasy football rosters.

If you have any players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Chicago Bears, make sure they are out of your lineup as those teams are serving byes. But there are still plenty of players you should look to add and drop heading into Week 5, for immediate help and success down the road.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 5.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Alex Smith, Jameis Winston; RB | T.J. Yeldon, Sony Michel; WR | Taylor Gabriel; TE | Cameron Brate; D/ST | Tennessee Titans; K | Dan Bailey

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Blake Bortles; RB | Tarik Cohen, Nick Chubb; WR | Marques Valdes-Scantling, Keke Coutee, Chester Rogers; TE | C.J. Uzomah; D/ST | Arizona Cardinals

TOP DROPS

QB | Ryan Fitzpatrick; RB | Peyton Barber, Rashaad Penny; WR | Robby Anderson, Chris Hogan; TE | Tyler Eifert, Will Dissly

QUARTERBACK

If someone in your league happened to drop Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith during his team's Week 4 bye, make sure to pick him up. He is a great bye week fill in and provides decent standalone value if you need help at the quarterback slot. The veteran gunslinger has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his three starts this season and should be solid down the stretch as he is know for taking care of the football. If you have the room, pick him up and stash him.

RUNNING BACK

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon has had an increased workload to start the 2018 season due to an injury-hampered Leonard Fournette. That should continue for the next few weeks. Fournette is already set to miss Week 5 due to his hamstring issues, putting Yeldon in the position to provide great value at the running back slot. Plug him into your lineup for Week 5 if you need help at the position.

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel might already be owned in your league, but if not you should pick him up. The Patriots rookie went off for 112 yards and a score on 25 carries in Week 4 and I expect his usage to remain high as the Patriots will need balance as they attempt to improve their passing attack. Michel will likely be a match-dependent RB2 or a flex play down the stretch.

WIDE RECEIVER

It's not a great week on the waiver wire for wide receivers, but if you are looking for a long-term play, take a look at Bears pass-catcher Taylor Gabriel. Yes, the Bears have a bye in Week 5, but Gabriel might be a decent WR3 play or bye week fill-in -- dependent on matchup -- down the stretch. He went off for 104 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions in Week 4 and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks like an emerging star. Gabriel might be able to help you pick up an important win later in the season.

TIGHT END

There are several players this week on the waiver wire who are worth picking up due to injuries at the tight end position. One of those guys is Cameron Brate. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost O.J. Howard for possibly a month after he suffered a sprained MCL in Week 4 and Brate should fill in very nicely as the go-to tight end. He will likely be a TE1 in Week 6, when the Buccaneers return from their bye.