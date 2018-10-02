Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett applauds his team as they play the Carolina Panthers in the first half on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Despite all the rough moments Dallas experienced through the first four weeks of this season, the Cowboys emerged from Sunday's game with a 2-2 record and an offense that racked up more than 400 yards of offense in a win.

And, the NFL's sack leader is Demarcus Lawrence with 5.5 sacks.

Lawrence was hot on Sunday as he sacked Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford three times. Following the game, the Cowboys defensive end was asked if he keeps a tally of his sacks and had a colorful answer.

"I know when I put a person's [slang for a part of the male anatomy] in the dirt," Lawrence said. "You know what I mean?"

A year ago, he finished tied for second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks and seems to be operating at an even higher level so far this season.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said on Monday that Lawrence is performing well in all facets of his game.

"You just see him show up," Garrett said. "The marquee play is the sack, the quarterback pressure. But he plays really well down in and down out against the run. He's just a damn good player."

Lawrence's talents will be spotlighted and contrasted against those of Houston star defensive linemen J.J. Watt (5 sacks this season) and Jadeveon Clowney (2) when the Cowboys travel to Houston this week to play on Sunday Night Football.

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has completed his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and was set to report for full duty on Monday. Garrett said he hadn't seen Irving as of Monday afternoon, but expected him to be in the building that day and to start re-acclimating with the team at practice on Tuesday. Irving dealt with personal issues instead of joining the team at training camp, but came back to team headquarters to work out separately from the team a couple of weeks ago. Garrett wouldn't say whether or not he expects Irving to be activated for the game at Houston on Sunday night.