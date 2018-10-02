The Houston Texans' secondary must answer to another significant injury with fifth-year cornerback Aaron Colvin possibly out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

"It sounds like he could possibly play again this year but I'm not definitive about that right now," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday during his weekly press conference.

Colvin could join fellow cornerback Kevin Johnson on the injured reserve list. Johnson was placed on IR after suffering concussions in the preseason and then in the season opener at New England.

Colvin, on crutches in the locker room after the game, was quoted by the Houston Chronicle saying he does not "feel very good at all."

He was hurt on the opening drive of overtime in the Texans' 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Eight-year veteran Shareece Wright replaced Colvin, who finished with four solo tackles. Colvin joined the Texans this offseason after playing four seasons with Jacksonville.

"I think Shareece did some good things yesterday," O'Brien said. "He had some PBUs, a couple PBUs. Obviously, like everybody else, there's some plays that he needs to improve on, but it's good to have a veteran presence there. He's eight years in the league and (a) good guy, real good guy. He's a little bit banged up right now and tough guy."

The Texans are hopeful Kayvon Webster will make his debut this week. Webster, who signed on Aug. 27, has been working his way back from an Achilles' heel injury suffered last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Kayvon should be ready to go this week," O'Brien said. "I'll know better later in the week but we should have a chance to see what Kayvon can do this week."

The Texans will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this week.

Another injury concern is whether receiver Will Fuller can play against the Cowboys after not playing in the second half Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

"We'll have to see how it goes this week," O'Brien said. "We just have to manage it and see where it's at. In a game like that, if I thought that he really could have gone doing the things we needed to, I would have played him, obviously.

"He's a great player. I just didn't think he could do all the things we needed him to do, so that's why we decided to sit him in the second half."

O'Brien said running back Lamar Miller also did not play in the fourth quarter and overtime against the Colts because he got "a little banged up." O'Brien mentioned that Miller should be able to play against the Cowboys.

--QB Deshaun Watson completed 29-of-42 for 375 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 102.8 in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He also added 41 yards rushing on six carries and a rushing touchdown.

--DE J.J. Watt had two sacks and two forced fumbles, a tackle for loss and another hit on the quarterback Sunday against the Colts.

--DE Jadeveon Clowney had two sacks, four tackles for loss and four hits on the quarterback. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

--WR Keke Coutee, a fourth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech, played in the first NFL game of his career Sunday after a two-month delay due to a lingering strained hamstring. Coutee set an NFL record for the most receptions by a player in his regular-season debut since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, catching 11 passes for 109 yards on 15 targets.

--PK Ka'imi Fairbairn connected on two overtime field goals to help defeat the Colts on Sunday. Fairbairn connected on a 29-yarder and a 37-yarder in the extra period with the final kick coming with three seconds left in the game. Fairbairn also made a 40-yard field goal with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter.