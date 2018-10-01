Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) left the team's Week 4 win after suffering a concussion in the third quarter on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison sustained a concussion in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

He is likely week-to-week with the injury as he has to pass through the concussion protocol.

Allison, 24, left the Packers' 22-0 win at the end of the third quarter on Sunday. He now has three documented concussions during his NFL career. Allison pulled in six receptions for a season-high 80 yards in the victory at Lambeau Field.

The third-year pass catcher has 289 yards and two scores this season in four starts for the Packers.

Green Bay played Sunday's game without veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Allison had 253 yards on 23 catches, but failed to score a touchdown in 15 games last season with the Packers. He had 202 yards and two scores on 12 catches during his rookie campaign in 2016.

The Packers battle the Detroit Lions in an NFC North clash at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.