Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell sustained a broken forearm and could miss the remainder of the season, the team announced.

Mitchell was injured on a third-down throw from Oakland quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the first half of the Raiders' 45-42 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.

E.J. Gaines entered the game in place of Mitchell, who ran to the sideline and went into the medical tent before being taken to the locker room by cart.

Gaines recorded his first interception of the season later in the contest. T.J. Carrie and Briean Boddy-Calhoun also saw an uptick in snaps after the 26-year-old Mitchell departed the game. Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, who was the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, will also see an increase in responsibilities due to Mitchell's injury.

"We had to move some guys around," Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters. "Had some guys do some things they hadn't done in a while. But that's pro football."

Mitchell, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, collected 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception in four games this season.

The Browns (1-2-1) will look to rebound on Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens (3-1).